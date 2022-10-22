Left Menu

OnePlus Nord N100 receives October 2022 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 18:56 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update to Nord N100 that bumps up its Android security patch level to October 2022. The OxygenOS 11.0.8 is currently rolling out to OnePlus Nord N100 units in Europe.

The OTA is incremental in nature, therefore, it will reach a limited number of units initially, with a broader rollout to happen in the upcoming days. You can also manually check the update's availability, just head over to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Changelog

System

  • [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.10

OnePlus Nord N100: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Under the hood, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS2.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

Coming to the optics department, the phone has a triple rear camera array that houses a 13MP primary camera with EIS support, assisted by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies and video chatting, there is an 8MP camera on the front.

Connectivity options onboard the device include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus Nord N100 is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and for quick unlocking, the device has a rear-mounted fingering sensor and Face Unlock.

