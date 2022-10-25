Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:50 IST
Amazon now offers Venmo as new payment option during checkout
Image Credit: Amazon
Amazon has started offering Venmo as a new payment method on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app. It is rolling out to select Amazon customers today and will be available to U.S. customers by Black Friday.

"This convenient, simple, and secure payment method will give Amazon customers even more choice during the checkout experience," the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

To place an order using Venmo:

  • Add your Venmo account as a payment method to your Amazon account.
  • Once the account is added, you can select Venmo as your payment option during checkout.
  • You can also choose to select Venmo as your default payment option after adding your Venmo account.

"We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure—and there's no better time for that than the busy holiday season. Whether it's paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer," said Max Bardon, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payments.

Amazon said that all orders placed using Venmo are protected by the company's standard security features as well as Venmo's monitoring and encryption technology.

