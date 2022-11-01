Kokila, Champabai, Chaitanya... 4 crore people in Maharashtra got AI mimicry-powered greetings this Diwali

In a demonstration of how technology can be used to achieve a wider reach, the Maharashtra state government recently sent out personalized Diwali video messages to over 4 crore people. Over 4 crore people of the state received personalized Diwali greetings from chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Included in these messages were a total of 42,000 messages that were addressed to unique names. So, Chitanya, Manish, Kokila and Champabai were among the 4 crore people who received personalized video messages in Marathi from Shinde and Fadnavis this Diwali. This feat was made possible with the help of an Artificial Intelligence-generated digital mimicry that was developed using blockchain technology by a Delhi-based company Messagebyte.

A blockchain is a distributed ledger that duplicates and distributes transactions across the network of computers participating in the blockchain. The personalized video messages found huge traction among its target audience and were sent by using SMS and Whatsapp services.

Each personalised clip displayed both Shinde and Fadnavis taking the name of the individual to whom the greeting was addressed to. The use of AI digital mimicry is not an alien concept and is already used by voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa, that are present in modern-day smartphones. These systems work by cobbling together words and phrases from prerecorded files of a particular voice.

Apart from this, AI digital mimicry can also be done by making the artificially intelligent system learn to mimic a person's voice by analyzing speech recordings. This process of training a system comes under machine learning, which is a type of artificial intelligence that enables self-learning from data and then applies that learning without the need for human intervention. (ANI)

