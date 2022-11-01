Left Menu

Kokila, Champabai, Chaitanya... 4 crore people in Maharashtra got AI mimicry-powered greetings this Diwali

Included in these 4 crore messages were a total of 42,000 messages that were addressed to unique names. So, Chitanya, Manish, Kokila and Champabai were among the 4 crore people who received personalized video messages in Marathi from Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis this Diwali.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:06 IST
Kokila, Champabai, Chaitanya... 4 crore people in Maharashtra got AI mimicry-powered greetings this Diwali
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis giving Diwali greetings. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a demonstration of how technology can be used to achieve a wider reach, the Maharashtra state government recently sent out personalized Diwali video messages to over 4 crore people. Over 4 crore people of the state received personalized Diwali greetings from chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Included in these messages were a total of 42,000 messages that were addressed to unique names. So, Chitanya, Manish, Kokila and Champabai were among the 4 crore people who received personalized video messages in Marathi from Shinde and Fadnavis this Diwali. This feat was made possible with the help of an Artificial Intelligence-generated digital mimicry that was developed using blockchain technology by a Delhi-based company Messagebyte.

A blockchain is a distributed ledger that duplicates and distributes transactions across the network of computers participating in the blockchain. The personalized video messages found huge traction among its target audience and were sent by using SMS and Whatsapp services.

Each personalised clip displayed both Shinde and Fadnavis taking the name of the individual to whom the greeting was addressed to. The use of AI digital mimicry is not an alien concept and is already used by voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa, that are present in modern-day smartphones. These systems work by cobbling together words and phrases from prerecorded files of a particular voice.

Apart from this, AI digital mimicry can also be done by making the artificially intelligent system learn to mimic a person's voice by analyzing speech recordings. This process of training a system comes under machine learning, which is a type of artificial intelligence that enables self-learning from data and then applies that learning without the need for human intervention. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022