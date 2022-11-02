Thane Police clocks response time of 4:20 minutes in Oct, best in Maha: release
The city police ranked first in Maharashtra by clocking the response time of 4.20 minutes to distress calls in October, the city police commissionerate said on Wednesday. The response time to calls from citizens in distress in October stood at 4.20 minutes, an official release said.The police control room on average receives 250 to 300 calls per day.
The city police ranked first in Maharashtra by clocking the response time of 4.20 minutes to distress calls in October, the city police commissionerate said on Wednesday. It also said the Thane police modernised the Maharashtra Emergency Response System (MERC) with 45 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers fitted with GPS. ''The response time to calls from citizens in distress in October stood at 4.20 minutes,'' an official release said.
The police control room on average receives 250 to 300 calls per day. A total of 8,175 calls were received in October which was duly attended to, it said. The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies.
