Norway central bank hikes rate by 25 basis points, will likely hike again

Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.50% on Thursday, as expected by nearly half the economists surveyed by Reuters, and said it will likely hike again in December to help curb inflation.

Of the 25 analysts polled in advance, 12 had anticipated a hike of 25 bps, in line with Norges Bank's own prediction from September, while another 12 had bet on a 50 bps increase and one predicted a 75 bps rise.

