Scoreboard: T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland, here on Friday.

New Zealand: Finn Allen c Hand b Adair 32 Devon Conway c Adair b Delany 28 Kane Williamson c Delany b Little 61 Glenn Phillips c Dockrell b Delany 17 Daryl Mitchell not out 31 James Neesham lbw b Little 0 Mitchell Santner lbw b Little 0 Tim Southee not out 1 Extras: (B-1, LB-7, W-7) 15 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 185 Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-96, 3-114, 4-174, 5-174, 6-174 Bowling: Josh Little 4-0-22-3, Mark Adair 4-0-39-1, Barry McCarthy 4-0-46-0, Gareth Delany 4-0-30-2, Fionn Hand 2-0-22-0, George Dockrell 2-0-18-0.

