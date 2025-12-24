Uproar in Fatehpur: Shrine Vandalism Sparks Tension

A Bajrang Dal official has been detained for allegedly vandalizing a historic shrine in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The police reported that a group led by Narendra Hindu allegedly attacked the shrine with hammers and sticks in Mawai village, sparking outrage as a video of the incident went viral online. The video also contained explicit warnings and comments referencing Bangladesh.

Following the video's circulation, unrest grew in the community. Authorities, including Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pal Singh, visited the site and ensured a strong police presence to maintain order while a comprehensive investigation is underway.

