United Airlines suspends ad spending on Twitter

United Airlines Holdings Inc joined the list of companies that are suspending ad spending on Twitter, a United spokeswoman confirmed late on Friday.

Major brands such as General Mills Inc and luxury automaker Audi of America said on Thursday they have paused advertising on Twitter, days after the social media platform was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion.

