Iran successfully tests Ghaem 100 space launcher - state TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:44 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have successfully tested the first sub-orbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem 100 launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.
"The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fuelled engine ...was successfully completed," the state news agency lRNA reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Revolutionary Guards
- Iranian
Advertisement