Samsung brings cross-platform file sharing with new Dropship app

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new file-sharing app that lets users transfer files between all kinds of devices.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 23:57 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new file-sharing app that lets users transfer files between all kinds of devices. According to GSM Arena, the app is called Dropship and is currently exclusive to South Korean users via the Galaxy Store.

Dropship allows users to share up to 5GB worth of files per day by uploading them from the host device and then generating a QR code which others then scan to receive the file. The file sender needs to have an Android 13 device with OneUI 5 on top - currently a Galaxy S22 series exclusive and a Samsung account.

The recipient does not need to have the app or a registered Samsung account and just scans the QR code which initializes the file download automatically. Meanwhile, in a recent meeting with component suppliers, Samsung's mobile communications business, Mobile Experience (MX), covered a range of interesting subjects, including its foldable smartphone strategy.

Apart from that, Samsung estimates a compound annual growth rate of up to 80 per cent, according to a report by TheElec, reported GSM Arena. The company confirmed high demand for its folding phones in its home market and shared that South Korean iPhone users in their 20s and 30s are switching to Samsung foldables at a much higher rate than before - reportedly 3x to 4x higher than in previous years. (ANI)

