Kerala Leads the Way in Business Ease

Kerala has emerged as a frontrunner in the Ease of Doing Business index, largely attributed to the cooperative efforts of various government departments and a sense of healthy competition among them. State Minister M B Rajesh highlighted these achievements at a seminar on grassroots governance in business practices.

The Local Self-Government Department has been pivotal in reaching this milestone by addressing most suggestions and issues concerning local body changes. Innovations such as K-SMART and K-SWIFT have been introduced to eliminate licensing delays, complemented by major amendments in municipal and building construction regulations.

The Kerala State Small Industries Association and Metromart, supported by the Kerala Industries Department and the Union Ministry of MSME, organized the Industrial Expo, which will conclude with the Industrial Mega Summit, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The event will host over 10,000 KSSIA members from Kerala's 14 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)