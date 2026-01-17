Left Menu

Kerala Leads the Way in Business Ease

Kerala's advancements in the Ease of Doing Business index are driven by collaborative efforts between government departments and healthy competition. Initiatives like K-SMART and K-SWIFT have streamlined licensing, and comprehensive rule amendments support industry growth, aiming to make Kerala a leader in Ease of Living.

Kerala has emerged as a frontrunner in the Ease of Doing Business index, largely attributed to the cooperative efforts of various government departments and a sense of healthy competition among them. State Minister M B Rajesh highlighted these achievements at a seminar on grassroots governance in business practices.

The Local Self-Government Department has been pivotal in reaching this milestone by addressing most suggestions and issues concerning local body changes. Innovations such as K-SMART and K-SWIFT have been introduced to eliminate licensing delays, complemented by major amendments in municipal and building construction regulations.

The Kerala State Small Industries Association and Metromart, supported by the Kerala Industries Department and the Union Ministry of MSME, organized the Industrial Expo, which will conclude with the Industrial Mega Summit, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The event will host over 10,000 KSSIA members from Kerala's 14 districts.

