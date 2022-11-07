Apple expects lower iPhone 14 shipments due to China plant impacted by COVID
Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 04:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 04:37 IST
Apple Inc on Sunday said it expects even lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments than it previously anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions temporarily impact an assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China.
Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products, the iPhone maker said in a statement.
