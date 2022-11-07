SGS OPENS ONE OF INDIA'S LARGEST LABORATORIES FOR AUTOMOTIVE QUALITY TESTING IN CHAKAN, PUNE

SGS is proud to announce the opening of its largest greenfield laboratory for quality testing of automotive components at Chakan in Pune.

Built over 2.2 acres of land, the facility, one of the largest automotive testing laboratories in India, offers an extensive range of advanced testing services with large capacities. Along with these capabilities, the strategic location of this laboratory, with proximity to automotive OEM's and supply chains, enables reduced logistics costs and reduced turn-around time for customers.

Equipped with state-of-the-art testing equipment which are capable of handling high capacities and powered by advanced technology, this laboratory deploys digitization and process automation at various stages to offer fast and accurate results. Some of its capabilities, such as complete automation for Device Under Test (DUT) and sample monitoring via digital, analog or video format, make it the only automotive laboratory in India to offer such a facility.

The laboratory can handle all JASO, ISO, CISPR, IEC Indian standards and global OEM specifications. The tests undertaken here include: • Airbag Testing by deployment at sub-zero temperatures up to -40°C & at high temperatures up to 100°C.

• Complete range of EMI/EMC test for automotive electronics sub-assembly as per domestic and international standards as well as all global OEM specifications.

• Vibration test undertaken in high-capacity (8 ton) chambers.

• EV component test • Solar simulation test • Environment simulation test • Physical, chemical and mechanical tests on auto components.

With state-of-the-art semi-anechoic chambers and equipment installed at site, the laboratory can also cater to the EMI/EMC and wireless testing requirements of the consumer electronics industry. In addition to its strong testing capabilities, the laboratory features various in-house customer-friendly facilities, available 24x7, including customer lounge and pantry, guest room and engineering facility to debug and rework.

In line with SGS's commitment to its sustainability ambitions, this laboratory has set in place several good practices towards sustainability. These include: • Construction material have been carefully chosen to align with Green Building guidelines.

• Complete rainwater harvesting system deployed at the site.

• Rooftop solar plant with a capacity of 340 kWp.

• Food wastage is composted and used as fertilizer for the gardens.

• EV charging ports installed within the premises to encourage use of green vehicles by employees as well as customers.

SGS is set to follow up this first phase of investment with the infusion of another round of capital towards the further expansion of this facility in future.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Frankie Ng, CEO SGS Group, said, ''The positive growth trend that we witness in the Indian automotive industry gives us strong confidence in investing towards capacity and capability enhancements of our automotive testing laboratory in India. These capabilities combined with our strong global network and knowledge pool would support manufacturers and deliver automobiles that conform to defined standards and which create trust in the mind of the customers.'' Mr. Shashibhushan Jogani, Managing Director – SGS India and sub-region manager for Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka, said, ''The progressive industrial ecosystem in Pune has yielded this great opportunity for SGS to setup and achieve our greenfield project in the heart of this industrial hub. This state-of-the-art facility with capability to handle high-end testing and high capacities would support the industry with advanced services, some of which are clearly the best and the most advanced in the automotive industry.'' Mr. Dipjyoti Banerjee, Executive Director – SGS India, said, ''This new facility with expanded capacity and new capabilities will help the Indian automotive industry and their supply-chains to avail world-class technology and expertise locally, thus reducing development time and cost. We continue to support the industry through timely introduction of latest technologies and back that up with transfer of knowledge and expertise from our vast global network.'' ABOUT SGS We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the world benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 96,000 employees operate a network of 2,700 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer, and more interconnected world.

