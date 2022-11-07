Left Menu

Taxpayers should check AIS quarterly, report discrepancies: FinMin official

You should check your AIS and report if anything wrong is reported so that the other person who is wrongly claiming some kind of benefit should be caught, Joint Secretary in the finance ministry Kamlesh Varshney said at an event here.He said AIS has played an important role in ensuring voluntary compliance as it provides details of all financial transactions to assessees while filing their income tax returns ITR.We all know how people have started showing saving bank interest in ITR after AIS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:44 IST
Taxpayers should check AIS quarterly, report discrepancies: FinMin official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taxpayers should check their annual information statement every quarter and flag any discrepancies to help curb instances of wrongful HRA deductions, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.

The income tax department had in November last year rolled out a new Annual Information Statement (AIS) on its portal that provides a comprehensive view of taxpayer information and an option to submit feedback.

It includes additional information related to interest, dividend, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions and foreign remittance information.

''You must keep on checking your AIS not only at the time of return filing, but quarterly. You should check your AIS and (report) if anything wrong is reported so that the other person who is wrongly claiming some kind of benefit should be caught,'' Joint Secretary in the finance ministry Kamlesh Varshney said at an event here.

He said AIS has played an important role in ensuring voluntary compliance as it provides details of all financial transactions to assessees while filing their income tax returns (ITR).

''We all know how people have started showing saving bank interest (in ITR) after AIS. There is another big leakage which happens in House Rent Allowance (HRA),'' Varshney said.

Giving example, the tax officer said many people give false declaration to their employer regarding house rent paid to claim HRA deductions. These declarations would also be visible on the AIS of the person in whose account the rent amount has been credited.

He advised people to check their AIS every quarter and in case of any discrepancy in income shown, the feedback should be uploaded immediately so that the other person who is wrongly claiming some kind of benefit can be caught.

''This is a very important system that we have developed that without actually scrutinising a taxpayer we promote voluntary compliance,'' Varshney said.

The objectives of AIS are to display complete information to a taxpayer with a facility to capture online feedback, promote voluntary compliance and enable seamless pre-filing of return. Another objective is to ''deter non-compliance'', as per the I-T website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022