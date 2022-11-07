Left Menu

Testing and evaluation facility for sonar systems for Indian Navy launched by DRDO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:59 IST
Testing and evaluation facility for sonar systems for Indian Navy launched by DRDO
  • Country:
  • India

Giving impetus to the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the 'Make in India' initiative, a testing and evaluation facility for sonar systems to be used by the Indian Navy has been launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, an official statement said on Monday.

It is a state-of-the-art system developed for use by the Navy onboard various platforms, including ships, submarines and helicopters, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

''Giving impetus to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' commitment, the DRDO launched Hull Module of Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterisation & Evaluation (SPACE) facility at Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Kochi, recently,'' it said.

The SPACE facility is based on the concept design and requirements projected by NPOL and has been constructed by L&T Shipbuilding, Chennai, it said. This will be mainly utilised for evaluating sonar systems, allowing for quick deployment and easy recovery of scientific packages such as sensors and transducers, it said.

The SPACE is one-of-a-kind facility in the world. The uniqueness of this facility lies in the specially designed submersible platform, which can be lowered up to depths of 100 metres using a series of synchronously operated winches, the statement said.

The design and construction of the platform meet all the statutory needs of Indian Register of Shipping and the vessel classifying authority and strictly adhere to the inspection and registration criteria as per Kerala Inland Vessel Rules, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022