Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilising'
Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a move the United States called "unhelpful and destabilising". Tehran has regularly denied having any such intention.
Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilising'
Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a move the United States called "unhelpful and destabilising". Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has regularly denied having any such intention.
