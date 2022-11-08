Left Menu

OnePlus 10T.gets November 2022 Android security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:55 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10T units in India have started receiving the November 2022 Android security patches with the latest OxygenOS update.

The OxygenOS A.12 also improves the multi-finger touch and camera experience on the OnePlus 10T. This update also addresses the occasional issue that fails to set fingerprint in some scenarios

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

System

  • Updates Android security patch to 2022.11.
  • Updates touch algorithm and improves the multi-finger touch experience.
  • Fixes the occasional issue that fails to set fingerprint in some scenarios.

Network

  • Optimizes network stability.

Camera

  • Optimizes the white balance effect and improves the camera experience.

As usual, this update is rolling out incrementally and will reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days.

Go to your phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for the update manually.

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display and under the hood, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support. The main camera is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with EIS support.

The handset packs a 4,800 mAh battery that supports up to 150W of SuperVOOC charging.

In parallel, OnePlus is also rolling out the OxygenOS 12 A.11 update to the OnePlus 10R units in India, which optimizes the power consumption in some scenarios and improves the battery experience.

