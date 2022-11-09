Germany's Bosch partners with IBM in quantum computing

Germany's Bosch is partnering with IBM in the field of quantum computing, hoping to use simulation technology to find surrogates for precious metals and rare earths in carbon-neutral powertrains within the next decade. "We share our experience in simulating materials for very specific application areas with IBM, and in return we gain deeper insights into the power and applicability of quantum computing including hardware," Bosch Chief Executive Stefan Hartung said.

Overall, Bosch is investing 10 billion euros ($10 billion) in digitalisation and connectivity by 2025, with new technologies focused on sustainability and mobility accounting for two-thirds. ($1 = 0.9927 euros)

