Mahindra ties up with three EV infra players for charging solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:05 IST
Mahindra ties up with three EV infra players for charging solutions
Representative image
Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said it has tied up with three electric vehicle infrastructure partners -- Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone -- to offer charging solutions for its upcoming range of passenger electric vehicles.

With these partnerships, Mahindra EV users will get seamless access to a robust fast charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions spanning across discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV -- XUV400 -- recently.

Earlier this year, the company also unveiled a range of new electric vehicles in an event in the UK, which it plans to introduce in India over the next few years.

''We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with all our partners for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India,'' Mahindra & Mahindra president - Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

The company approaches these partnerships as an opportunity to offer robust EV infrastructure solutions to customers quickly, and it will also help in moving a step forward towards achieving India's net-zero goals, he added.

