NRI Chaiwala founder Jagdish Kumar enters the fashion and cosmetics industry, plans to open up more than 300 Mayra stores in the next 3 years

November 2022: The founder of NRI Chaiwala, Jagdish Kumar, is launching Mayra Fashion and Mayra Cosmetics, a new line of wedding outfits and high-end cosmetics.

A place and a chance to shop for a momentous occasion will be offered by Mayra fashion. Customers will receive both male and female wedding wear outfits. From the bride to the bridesmaids, the groom to the groomsmen, and from the closest relative to friends, people can get all wedding wear clothing at Mayra Fashion.

A tiny treasure trove of high-end cosmetics called Mayra Cosmetics is just waiting to give you the luxurious beauty look of your dreams. For people who don't have enough time or who don't want to compromise on self-care, each product is made to be easy to use. The luxurious beauty products from Mayra Cosmetics make getting ready more fun because of their excellent packaging and top-notch components.

Mayra plans to open up more than 300 stores in the next 3 years along with the base target of 40 lakhs customers in the next 5 years and entering the international market by 2024. They brand also plans to produce 4 to 5 categories of products in the coming future.

''Shopping for a wedding is entertaining since we all view weddings as more than simply a single occasion or event. In order to help you look your best and make the day the most memorable one, we launched Mayra Fashion, that specialises in wedding clothes. On your big day and every day, our high-end makeup collection by Mayra Cosmetics helps you feel exceptional says, Jagdish Kumar, Founder of NRI Chaiwala and Mayra Fashion and Mayra Cosmetics.

