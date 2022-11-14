Left Menu

Small tech company opening office in Darjeeling

Enterprise consulting and technology company Sundew on Monday said it is planning to open an office in Darjeeling in West Bengal next year.Post-Covid pandemic, several IT majors are opening offices in smaller towns after their internal research showed that a majority of their talent wish to work from their hometown.In order to retain talent, now even small regional technology companies are following suit to expand and acquire talent with a flexible work culture.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:08 IST
Enterprise consulting and technology company Sundew on Monday said it is planning to open an office in Darjeeling in West Bengal next year.

Post-Covid pandemic, several IT majors are opening offices in smaller towns after their internal research showed that a majority of their talent wish to work from their hometown.

In order to retain talent, now even small regional technology companies are following suit to expand and acquire talent with a flexible work culture.

''We plan to open a satellite office in Darjeeling, West Bengal, where we currently have a few associates who operate from home. We have experts from this region who are highly dedicated, talented, and creative,” Sundew founder & CEO, Sarbajit Das said.

Sundew fosters next-level innovation and creativity from a diverse talent base, Das said.

The company aims to hire associates in West Bengal and states of the northeastern region.

''The company offers our associates the best available facilities. Our recently constructed office in Kolkata's Sector V is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure. Our human capital has increased from 30 associates six months ago to 65 now. We plan to raise this number to 150 over the next 18 months,” Sundew director HR & Operations Sukanya Das said.

The company is engaged in a wide range of web technology stacks, mobile technology, Android & iOS and data engineering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

