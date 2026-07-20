AMRUT cities step up groundwater recharge under Catch the Rain campaign

Seventy-five cities across India are expanding groundwater recharge projects under the Shallow Aquifer Management (SAM) programme, with several reporting early improvements in groundwater levels and urban water management as part of the government's 'Catch the Rain' campaign. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in partnership with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), aims to strengthen urban water security through scientific planning, rainwater harvesting and community participation.

Cities share progress on groundwater recharge

MoHUA organised a national interaction bringing together representatives from 75 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) implementing the SAM programme under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary D. Thara and moderated by Joint Secretary Isha Kalia, providing cities with an opportunity to present their progress, discuss implementation challenges and exchange successful approaches to groundwater management. The SAM programme supports cities with technical guidance to improve groundwater recharge using locally suitable, nature-based solutions.

Nature-based projects improve water security

Cities are implementing a variety of recharge structures, including recharge shafts, injection wells, check dams, gabion walls, circular khals and modular recharge pits. These measures are designed to capture rainwater, replenish underground aquifers and improve resilience against water shortages and changing climate conditions. Several cities highlighted encouraging results during the interaction.

Korba announced plans to revive 95 more defunct borewells after positive outcomes from its existing groundwater recharge projects. Vizianagaram reported noticeable improvements in groundwater levels, while Nagpur committed to constructing 100 additional recharge structures during the current monsoon season. Bhubaneswar said its recharge interventions have delivered multiple benefits by increasing groundwater recharge while also reducing urban flooding through better stormwater infiltration.

Community participation seen as key to long-term success

Groundwater experts participating in the interaction stressed that public involvement and local stewardship will be essential for maintaining recharge structures and ensuring lasting improvements in groundwater availability.

The Ministry said the discussions reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainable groundwater management under AMRUT through scientific planning, nature-based solutions and community-led action. The initiative also supports the broader goals of the 'Catch the Rain' campaign by helping cities become more water secure and climate resilient while improving the long-term sustainability of urban water resources.