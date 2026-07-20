Controversy Over Netanyahu's U.S. Visit Amid Arrest Discussion

President Donald Trump has declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested during his upcoming visit to the United States. Trump's statement comes in response to comments by New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, who indicated the possibility of an arrest remains under consideration.

In a social media post, Trump assured that Netanyahu would not face legal trouble while in the U.S., lauding Israel’s support in the ongoing conflict with Iran. However, the President did not directly address Mamdani’s remarks in his public communication.

Mayor Mamdani's comments were part of a broader discussion on international law, as he labeled Netanyahu a war criminal charged by the International Criminal Court. The debate surrounds an arrest warrant issued by the ICC amid allegations of war crimes during the Gaza conflict, accusations that Israel vehemently rejects.