Red Sea Shipping Costs Surge Amid Houthi Blockade Threat

The insurance costs for shipping goods through the Red Sea have surged following the announcement of a naval blockade by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The move has escalated threats to global trade and energy supplies, particularly affecting the already high-risk routes through the Gulf.

Insurance premiums have jumped to around 0.75% of the ship's value, a significant increase from the previous 0.3%, according to industry sources. This rise translates to hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra costs for extensive voyages, despite uncertainty on the blockade's execution or potential threats to Saudi shipping.

The situation compounds existing tensions from regional conflicts, with increased risks of attacks on vessels, mistaken targeting, and disruptions in oil supply chains. The region's instability has yet to recover fully from previous hostilities, as threats like Somali piracy further endanger shipping routes.