Red Sea Shipping Costs Surge Amid Houthi Blockade Threat

Insurance costs for shipping through the Red Sea have increased due to the Houthis' naval blockade threat, raising risks for global trade. This escalation affects Saudi oil exports and increases potential shipping costs. The ongoing conflict creates uncertain conditions for vessels navigating these water routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 22:43 IST
Red Sea Shipping Costs Surge Amid Houthi Blockade Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

The insurance costs for shipping goods through the Red Sea have surged following the announcement of a naval blockade by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The move has escalated threats to global trade and energy supplies, particularly affecting the already high-risk routes through the Gulf.

Insurance premiums have jumped to around 0.75% of the ship's value, a significant increase from the previous 0.3%, according to industry sources. This rise translates to hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra costs for extensive voyages, despite uncertainty on the blockade's execution or potential threats to Saudi shipping.

The situation compounds existing tensions from regional conflicts, with increased risks of attacks on vessels, mistaken targeting, and disruptions in oil supply chains. The region's instability has yet to recover fully from previous hostilities, as threats like Somali piracy further endanger shipping routes.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

More Firms, Deeper Poverty? Rethinking the SME Growth Model

A Double Epidemic Is Taking Shape: Malaria Persists, Dengue Expands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026