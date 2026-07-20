Court orders R326 million seizure in Tembisa Hospital corruption case

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured a court order to forfeit assets worth about R326 million linked to alleged members of the Maumela syndicate, marking a major step in efforts to recover public funds lost in the Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal. The recovered assets include luxury homes in affluent neighbourhoods and high-end vehicles. The money generated from the forfeiture will be placed in the Criminal Asset Recovery Account and reserved for the Gauteng Department of Health to support healthcare services.

Assets linked to alleged hospital looting scheme

The forfeiture order follows investigations into an alleged fraud and corruption network accused of looting funds intended to improve services at Tembisa Hospital. A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation released last year found that the Maumela syndicate, together with two other groups, allegedly diverted around R2 billion earmarked for healthcare improvements through a complex network of fraudulent procurement activities.

NPA Head Advocate Andy Mothibi said the Asset Forfeiture Unit plays a vital role in dismantling criminal syndicates by stripping them of the financial resources gained through unlawful activities. He said corruption in the healthcare sector directly affects ordinary South Africans by contributing to medicine shortages, poorly equipped hospitals and inadequate healthcare services.

Investigation traced hundreds of millions in contracts

The case stems from a report prepared by Babita Deokaran, the former Chief Director of Financial Accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health, who highlighted procurement irregularities at Tembisa Hospital before she was murdered in 2021.

The NPA said its Asset Forfeiture Unit relied on forensic investigations and a review conducted by the Specialised Audit Services (SAS) unit of the National Treasury, which examined payment records, supplier information and company registrations linked to businesses identified in Deokaran's report.

The investigation found that 14 companies allegedly controlled by the Maumela syndicate received contracts from Tembisa Hospital worth more than R400 million. Investigators uncovered widespread irregularities in procurement processes, including manipulated bidding procedures designed to favour companies linked to the syndicate.

Funds allegedly used for luxury purchases and bribes

According to the NPA, financial investigations showed that much of the money paid to the implicated companies was used to purchase luxury assets, pay bribes to public officials and companies that allegedly submitted cover quotations, and finance the personal lifestyles of syndicate members. Investigators found that only a small portion of the funds appeared to have been used for supplying goods or services under the awarded contracts. The NPA said recovering the proceeds of crime is intended not only to weaken organised criminal networks but also to ensure that public funds can ultimately be redirected to improve healthcare services for communities that were deprived of essential resources.