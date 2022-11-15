Yes Securities registers robust growth in opening new Demat accounts in Rajasthan

Financial advisory firm Yes Securities has witnessed robust growth in opening new Demat and trading accounts in Rajasthan in the last financial year, a company official claimed. ''Increasing financial awareness, rapid penetration of internet services, a better understanding of financial risk, and digitisation of users are the major reasons for this increase in stock market participation,'' Yes Securities Joint MD and CEO Anshul Arzare said.

He said that in the near future, YSL aims to leverage fintech and digital transformation to reach the last-mile investor of Rajasthan.

Referring to CDSL and NSDL, he noted that Rajasthan's investor population more than doubled in the last two years. ''The latest data also show that Rajasthan added over 21 lakh, new investors, since November 2021, a growth of 45 per cent. While the participation of investors from the state has increased, this segment is merely 10 per cent of Rajasthan's total population, which shows immense potential for investment and wealth creation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)