Left Menu

Yes Securities registers robust growth in opening new Demat accounts in Rajasthan

Financial advisory firm Yes Securities has witnessed robust growth in opening new Demat and trading accounts in Rajasthan in the last financial year, a company official claimed. The latest data also show that Rajasthan added over 21 lakh, new investors, since November 2021, a growth of 45 per cent.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 21:15 IST
Yes Securities registers robust growth in opening new Demat accounts in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Financial advisory firm Yes Securities has witnessed robust growth in opening new Demat and trading accounts in Rajasthan in the last financial year, a company official claimed. ''Increasing financial awareness, rapid penetration of internet services, a better understanding of financial risk, and digitisation of users are the major reasons for this increase in stock market participation,'' Yes Securities Joint MD and CEO Anshul Arzare said.

He said that in the near future, YSL aims to leverage fintech and digital transformation to reach the last-mile investor of Rajasthan.

Referring to CDSL and NSDL, he noted that Rajasthan's investor population more than doubled in the last two years. ''The latest data also show that Rajasthan added over 21 lakh, new investors, since November 2021, a growth of 45 per cent. While the participation of investors from the state has increased, this segment is merely 10 per cent of Rajasthan's total population, which shows immense potential for investment and wealth creation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022