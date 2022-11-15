Left Menu

Twitter very slow in India: Elon Musk

The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidthlatencyapp, Musk, Twitters new owner, tweeted.In another tweet, he said he would like to apologise for Twitter being super slow in many countries. The ex-employee is wrong, he said.In another tweet, he said Same app in the US takes 2 secs to refresh too long, but 20 secs in India, due to bad batchingverbose comms.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 15-11-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 22:56 IST
Twitter very slow in India: Elon Musk
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said Twitter is "very slow" in India and many other countries.

"Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is a fact, not a "claim". 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common. Sometimes, it doesn't work at all, especially on Android phones. The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app," Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweeted.

In another tweet, he said he would "like to apologise for Twitter being super slow in many countries. The app is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline! I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong," he said.

In another tweet, he said "Same app in the US takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low.

There are ~1200 "microservices" server side, of which ~40 are critical to Twitter working at all, according to the server control team.

Trimming down that 1200 number, reducing data usage, serialised trips & simplifying the app are all needed to improve the speed of use." PTI YAS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022