Soccer-New York City reaches deal to build soccer stadium - source
New York City officials have reached an agreement to build the city's first professional soccer stadium in Queens, a person with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
The 25,000-seat stadium will be home for Major League Soccer's New York City Football Club and is set to be completed in 2027.
NYCFC will pay roughly $780 million to build the privately funded stadium on city land, the New York Times said on Tuesday in reporting confirmed by Reuters' source. The person declined to be identified, saying the deal would be announced officially on Wednesday in an event featuring Mayor Eric Adams. The stadium will be located across the street from Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball team, and will be part of a broader waterfront project that will include housing and a hotel.
