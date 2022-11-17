How to easily schedule an appointment through the Maby app?

For an appointment-based service company like Maby, easy client scheduling remains one of the key priorities in nail salon owners' success journey. So what is the reason behind it? Let's find out more about this with Maby! First of all, if your nail salon relies on meetings with clients, making it difficult for them to book with you could lead to a drop in sales. Imagine that you have a great service that none of your competitors have. Your regular customers often come back to your nail salon and use them, but for some reason you rarely get any new customers. If you are not sure what the reason is, let Maby help you find the cause. 1. Customers can't find you It could be because you're not making it easy for people to find you and eventually schedule a date with you. Maybe you use a faulty booking platform, your phone stops working, or emails with booking requests end in SPAM. And while there is a competitive advantage due to the quality of your service, people will turn to your competitor because it is "easier to discover". With Maby this will not be possible because Maby attracts potential customers near you through the Location feature. Help customers find you through the ''find nail salon near me'' feature. Help you get more new customers when they use the main services such as gel nails, acrylic nails, dip nails, pedicure, manicure....

2. The booking app you are using is too complicated If you don't make sure that booking with your nail salon is a quick and easy process, you or your staff could end up having trouble with your own system. For example, when you decide to set up an online booking platform, you should make sure it's not too complicated for your staff to know how to use it. Otherwise, there's a long list of potential problems with your company: missed payments, late appointments, canceled bookings, lost customers, and more. And who would want any of this? Maby is more than just a booking app, at Maby nail salon owners and nail artists can easily connect with customers. Not only that, customers are also supported 24/7 through many platforms. 3. The application does not support payment Many nail salon owners as well as customers complained to Maby in the past that they had a lot of difficulties in the payment process. And they are completely satisfied when using Maby's services. Customers can experience easy checkout through the Maby app, they'll be more likely to come back and even leave positive reviews with nail salon owners. This will drive customer retention, brand loyalty and will directly impact your nail salon business results - in a very positive way. So, what are you waiting for, do not contact Maby immediately to own an appointment booking software that is both easy to use and brings an attractive source of revenue for you.

