Ukrainian president welcomes Hague MH17 ruling, calls for further trials
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:35 IST
Ukraine's president welcomed Thursday's ruling by a Dutch court that said Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down with a Russian-made missile over eastern Ukraine in 2014, but said that "those who ordered" the attack must now face trial.
"Punishment for all Russian atrocities - both present and past - will be unavoidable," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Dutch
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy demands firmer defence of Ukraine grains export corridor
Twitter ad sales chief Sarah Personette steps down
US launches demining training project in Ukraine worth USD 47.6 million
Musk says Twitter will charge USD 8 a month for 'blue tick'