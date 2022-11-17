Ukrainian president welcomes Hague MH17 ruling, calls for further trials

Ukraine's president welcomed Thursday's ruling by a Dutch court that said Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down with a Russian-made missile over eastern Ukraine in 2014, but said that "those who ordered" the attack must now face trial.

"Punishment for all Russian atrocities - both present and past - will be unavoidable," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

