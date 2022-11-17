BRIEF-Circle Says USDC On Solana Operating As Expected; No Issues With Issuing Or Redeeming USDC - Tweet

Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* CIRCLE SAYS USDC ON SOLANA OPERATING AS EXPECTED; NO ISSUES WITH ISSUING OR REDEEMING USDC; USDC IS ALWAYS REDEEMABLE 1 FOR 1 FOR US DOLLARS - TWEET Source text: [ https://bit.ly/3UJ7J5z ]

