BRIEF-Circle Says USDC On Solana Operating As Expected; No Issues With Issuing Or Redeeming USDC - Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:12 IST
Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* CIRCLE SAYS USDC ON SOLANA OPERATING AS EXPECTED; NO ISSUES WITH ISSUING OR REDEEMING USDC; USDC IS ALWAYS REDEEMABLE 1 FOR 1 FOR US DOLLARS - TWEET Source text: [ https://bit.ly/3UJ7J5z ]
