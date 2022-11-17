Search with Live View rolling out in six cities; more updates coming to Google Maps

In September, Google Maps introduced a new feature called search with Live View, which helps you explore places more intuitively. This visual search experience will start rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo on Android and iOS, starting next week.

How to use the search with Live View?

For instance, if you're visiting New York with plans to knock out your holiday shopping and catch up with friends.

With search with Live View, simply lift your phone and tap on the camera icon in the search bar to see nearby stores and other places like coffee shops, banks and ATMs. With AR-powered directions and arrows, you can see what direction they're in and how far away they are. You can even spot places that aren't in your immediate view.

Additionally, Google has announced two more updates to help you explore and get around this holiday season.

Google is making it easier to find the best charging station for your electric car on Maps. Search for "EV charging stations'' and select the "fast charge" filter, you'll see stations with chargers 50kW or higher so you can charge up faster. You can also filter for stations that offer your EV's plug type in more countries so you only see stations with plugs that are compatible with your car. Both features are live now on Android and iOS.

Next up, wheelchair-accessible places on Google Maps is now available globally on Android and iOS. This feature lets you know when a destination is wheelchair accessible.

Go to Settings in the Google Maps app and turn on Accessible places. Wheelchair-accessible places display a wheelchair icon in the results. After you select a place, you'll find a summary of the location's accessibility attributes. You can also see if the place has accessible seating, lift, toilets, restrooms and parking.