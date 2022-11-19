Odd News Roundup: Argentine writer releases book of bizarre World Cup tales ahead of Qatar

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Argentine writer releases book of bizarre World Cup tales ahead of Qatar

A man jumped into a river full of crocodiles to get tickets for 2010's World Cup, an Uruguay player returned to the field just after suffering a heart attack and a Russian couple broke up after arguing over who was the better player, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. These are some of the unusual facts that Argentine writer Luciano Wernicke has compiled in the latest version of his book "Incredible World Cup Stories," published in 20 languages, ahead of the Qatar World Cup opening match on Sunday.

