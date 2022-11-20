CDSL systems functional to carry out depositories work; pending settlement activities completed

CDSL on Sunday said its systems have become functional to carry out depository operations and the pending settlement activities have been completed, which were affected due to cyber attack.

In a statement, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) said its systems after due checks and validations have been made live. ''The systems are functional to carry out depository activities.'' In coordination with the other Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), ''the pending settlement related activities pertaining to the Business Day - Friday, November 18, 2022, have been successfully completed'', it said.

CDSL on Friday announced that it detected malware in few of its internal machines due to which settlement activities were delayed.

Following this, the company immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market as a matter of caution.

''As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised,'' CDSL had said.

CDSL reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact. It facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges. It maintains and services over 7 crore demat accounts of investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India. These BOs are serviced by CDSL's 580 depository participants from over 20,000 locations.

