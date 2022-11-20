Left Menu

CDSL systems functional to carry out depositories work; pending settlement activities completed

CDSL on Sunday said its systems have become functional to carry out depository operations and the pending settlement activities have been completed, which were affected due to cyber attack.In a statement, Central Depository Services India Limited CDSL said its systems after due checks and validations have been made live.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 22:10 IST
CDSL systems functional to carry out depositories work; pending settlement activities completed
  • Country:
  • India

CDSL on Sunday said its systems have become functional to carry out depository operations and the pending settlement activities have been completed, which were affected due to cyber attack.

In a statement, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) said its systems after due checks and validations have been made live. ''The systems are functional to carry out depository activities.'' In coordination with the other Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), ''the pending settlement related activities pertaining to the Business Day - Friday, November 18, 2022, have been successfully completed'', it said.

CDSL on Friday announced that it detected malware in few of its internal machines due to which settlement activities were delayed.

Following this, the company immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market as a matter of caution.

''As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised,'' CDSL had said.

CDSL reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact. It facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges. It maintains and services over 7 crore demat accounts of investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India. These BOs are serviced by CDSL's 580 depository participants from over 20,000 locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022