Prodapt Wins the Prestigious Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2022

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology & managed services provider with a singular focus on the Connectedness industry, has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the ''Communications'' category. The prestigious award recognizes Prodapt’s contributions to Salesforce-driven digital transformation programs and the development of specific solution accelerators for the communications industry.

Each year, the Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contributions Salesforce partners have made across clouds, industries, and the broader partner program – including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers, and ISV partners. IDC, a global provider of market intelligence and advisory services for the IT, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets, facilitated and judged the nominations.

Prodapt tendered its nomination for the CRM transformation of Fiber Network Delivery to support multiple new operating models. The award affirms Prodapt’s continuous efforts in delivering value to its global clients by accelerating its transformation initiatives.

“In today’s world of fierce competition, customer volatility, and economic uncertainty, excellence in innovation has become a critical differentiator. The Partner Innovation award in the Communications space signifies our track record in facilitating end-to-end CRM transformations that deliver business outcomes, leveraging our deep industry expertise.” – Smita Katariya | Vice President, Prodapt “Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners, such as Prodapt, help customers grow faster and reach further in this new digital economy,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels at Salesforce. “Salesforce partners are integral to enabling digital transformation and driving customer success.” For further details on Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards, visit: https://www.salesforce.com/news/stories/salesforce-2022-partner-innovation-award-winners/ Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Prodapt Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing EXCLUSIVE player in the Connectedness space, serving global firms that ultimately seek to connect people.

Prodapt prides itself on long-tenured client relationships and has always been considered a valuable partner by clients. Prodapt serves global leaders across telecom, internet, media, and entertainment, such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon, Liberty Latin America, Lumen, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, KPN, BT, and Deutsche Telekom, among many others.

Prodapt is A Great Place to Work certified company with a workforce of over 5000 spread across 32 countries spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Prodapt is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Prodapt is the winner of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2022 in the Communications category

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)