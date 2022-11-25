Left Menu

OxygenOS 13 MP2 rolling out to OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 18:13 IST
OxygenOS 13 MP2 rolling out to OnePlus 9/9 Pro
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 13 MP2 (Stable Official Version 2), based on Android 13, to the OnePlus 9/9 Pro in India, North America and Europe.

As always, the update is incremental in nature and will reach a limited number of users today. You can check for the update manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Below is the complete update changelog (via):

System

  • Integrates the November 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.
  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Fixes a time display issue that might occur when the Quick Settings panel is pulled down.
  • Fixes a display issue that might occur when you select a default payment app from the NFC page.

Camera

  • Fixes a display issue that affects the camera viewfinder in some scenarios.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE storage.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the handset houses a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging and 50W Wireless Charging support.

The handset boasts a quad-camera array with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video-chatting.

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022