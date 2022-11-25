OxygenOS 13 MP2 rolling out to OnePlus 9/9 Pro

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 13 MP2 (Stable Official Version 2), based on Android 13, to the OnePlus 9/9 Pro in India, North America and Europe.

As always, the update is incremental in nature and will reach a limited number of users today. You can check for the update manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Below is the complete update changelog (via):

System

Integrates the November 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Fixes a time display issue that might occur when the Quick Settings panel is pulled down.

Fixes a display issue that might occur when you select a default payment app from the NFC page.

Camera

Fixes a display issue that affects the camera viewfinder in some scenarios.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 2-LANE storage.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the handset houses a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging and 50W Wireless Charging support.

The handset boasts a quad-camera array with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video-chatting.