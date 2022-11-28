Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

The startup behind India's first private space launch plans to put a satellite into orbit in 2023 and expects to be able to do so at half of the cost of established launch companies, the founders of Skyroot Aerospace told Reuters in an interview. The Hyderabad-based company, backed by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, says the $68 million it has raised will fund its next two launches. Skyroot has been in contact with more than 400 potential customers, it says.

