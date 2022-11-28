China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on Tuesday
China will launch the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Nov. 29, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday.
The astronauts of the spacecraft are Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said.
