China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on Tuesday

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 06:56 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China will launch the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Nov. 29, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday.

The astronauts of the spacecraft are Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said.

