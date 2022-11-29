Left Menu

Ukraine needs Patriots and transformers, foreign minister tells partners

Ukraine on Tuesday urged its Western partners to supply it with air defence systems and transformers to brace Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. "We need air defence, IRIS, Hawks, Patriots, and we need transformers," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Bucharest, singling out various Western air defence systems. "If we have transformers and generators, we can restore our energy needs.

"If we have transformers and generators, we can restore our energy needs. If we have air defence systems, we can protect from the next Russian missile strikes. In a nutshell: Patriots and transformers is what Ukraine needs the most."

