Ukraine needs Patriots and transformers, foreign minister tells partners
Ukraine on Tuesday urged its Western partners to supply it with air defence systems and transformers to brace Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. "We need air defence, IRIS, Hawks, Patriots, and we need transformers," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Bucharest, singling out various Western air defence systems. "If we have transformers and generators, we can restore our energy needs.
- Country:
- Romania
Ukraine on Tuesday urged its Western partners to supply it with air defence systems and transformers to brace Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.
"We need air defence, IRIS, Hawks, Patriots, and we need transformers," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Bucharest, singling out various Western air defence systems.
"If we have transformers and generators, we can restore our energy needs. If we have air defence systems, we can protect from the next Russian missile strikes. In a nutshell: Patriots and transformers is what Ukraine needs the most."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy accuses Russia of Kherson war crimes
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy accuses Russia of Kherson war crimes
World leaders converging in Bali for G20, Russia-Ukraine on their minds
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NZ providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine