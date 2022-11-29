El Salvador launches purchase offer for remaining 2023-2025 external debt
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday that the small Central American nation launched a purchase offer for its remaining external debt due from 2023 to 2025.
"All holders of bonds of the Republic of El Salvador can access this voluntary repurchase," Bukele said on Twitter.
