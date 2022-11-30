Left Menu

Britain mulls buy now, pay later to make basic financial advice cheaper

Britain's financial watchdog proposed new rules on Wednesday to encourage cheaper advice on simple stock investments from April 2024 by allowing consumers to pay fees in instalments. The new rules target consumers with savings of at least 10,000 pounds ($12,017) to invest for at least five years in a stocks and shares ISA, or individual savings accounts, which offer tax breaks.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 05:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 05:32 IST
Britain mulls buy now, pay later to make basic financial advice cheaper

Britain's financial watchdog proposed new rules on Wednesday to encourage cheaper advice on simple stock investments from April 2024 by allowing consumers to pay fees in instalments.

The new rules target consumers with savings of at least 10,000 pounds ($12,017) to invest for at least five years in a stocks and shares ISA, or individual savings accounts, which offer tax breaks. "The proposals will create a separate, simplified financial advice regime, making it cheaper and easier for firms to advise consumers about certain mainstream investments within stocks and shares ISAs," the Financial Conduct Authority said.

The watchdog said its recent Financial Lives survey found that 4.2 million people in Britain held more than 10,000 pounds in cash and are open to investing some of it, a step it said would help them mitigate the impact of high inflation. The rule changes aim to prevent in-person financial advice from being too costly by streamlining the "fact find" on the customer, limiting the range of investments covered and easing the qualification needed for advice on simple products, the watchdog said.

Fees for advice could also be paid in instalments to avoid a big, upfront bill, it added. "We expect that these changes, along with the Consumer Duty, should mean core investment advice can be offered to consumers at a lower price point than holistic financial advice," the FCA said.

Broader investment advice fees typically include a one-off 3% upfront payment and 1% annual charge, the FCA said. The consumer duty refers to tougher investor protection rules which come into force next year. The regulator said its proposals are out to pubilc consultation until February, with changes coming into effect in April 2024.

($1 = 0.8322 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022