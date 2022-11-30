Left Menu

Exploring ways to bring policies for supporting startups: TN IT Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:54 IST
Exploring ways to bring policies for supporting startups: TN IT Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government is exploring the possibilities of bringing in policies aligned to support startups and overall technology ecosystem, state Minister T Mano Thangaraj said on Wednesday.

The Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services said the department was working towards introducing new policies and also engaged in revising existing policies to make it more relevant to the industry.

''Tamil Nadu is the SaaS (software as a service) capital of India and we are far ahead of other cities in the country. Madurai for instance saw a 30 per cent digital growth and it is the same for Coimbatore when compared to last year,'' he said at the 'TechNext 2022 - Future of Tech Web 3.0' organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

Thangaraj, on the occasion, also released a report titled 'Metaverse and Web 3.0 opportunities in India - Nurturing Tamil Nadu's growth ambitions through next generation technologies' in association with KPMG.

According to the report, Tamil Nadu and Chennai in particular is emerging as a technology hub with a broad spectrum of new-age technologies including Metaverse, Web 3.0, blockchain and others.

Tamil Nadu is set to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, Metaverse, Web 3.0 and related technologies will help propel the overall Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), the report noted.

Information Technology Principal Secretary Neeraj Mittal said the state is making every effort to keep abreast of the technological happenings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022