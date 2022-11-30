Left Menu

It has also issued instructions for webcasting at these sensitivehypersensitive polling locations, it said.The SEC has also launched the web interface of the mobile app Nigam Chunav Delhi wherein the functionalities of the app have been integrated with the web portal of the Commission.The Commission has also launched a WhatsApp message facility through mobile number 9807980779.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 22:27 IST
MCD polls: 493 micro observers deployed at sensitive, hypersensitive polling locations
The State Election Commission on Wednesday deployed 493 micro observers at sensitive and hypersensitive polling locations in Delhi ahead of the December 4 civic polls, officials said.

These micro observers will remain stationed at these locations throughout the polling day and keep a close watch at the proceedings at the booths, the SEC, Delhi said in a statement.

The votes will be counted on December 7, and 1,349 candidates are contesting the election.

''The Commission today has deployed 493 micro observers at sensitive/hypersensitive polling locations. It has also issued instructions for webcasting at these sensitive/hypersensitive polling locations,'' it said.

The SEC has also launched the web interface of the mobile app 'Nigam Chunav Delhi' wherein the functionalities of the app have been integrated with the web portal of the Commission.

''The Commission has also launched a WhatsApp message facility through mobile number 9807980779. To use this facility, voters have to first send 'Hi' and then send their voter card number to this mobile number. In return, the voter will get information of ward number, ward name and polling station address, in the form of downloadable voter slips,'' the statement said.

Besides, the voters can also send an SMS -- SEC followed by the 10-digit EPIC number on 7738299899 -- to get all relevant voter information, it said.

The helpline number of the Commission -- 23999999 -- is already functional for the citizens to seek any information or assistance related to MCD elections, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

