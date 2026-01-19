Senegal Triumphs in Wild African Cup of Nations Final

In a tumultuous Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal emerged victorious against host nation Morocco with a 1-0 win in extra time. Controversy erupted when Senegal walked off the field in protest over a penalty awarded against them, which Morocco's Brahim Diaz failed to convert.

The game was punctuated by a chaotic 14-minute delay as players and officials clashed over the decision made after a VAR review. Senegal's coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, pulled his players off the pitch, but star player Sadio Mane convinced them to return, allowing Pape Gueye to score the decisive goal in the 94th minute.

Despite the win, Senegal's actions marred what was otherwise a gripping tournament, extending Morocco's 50-year quest for another title victory. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges both teams faced in their pursuit of football glory.