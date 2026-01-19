Left Menu

Senegal Triumphs in Wild African Cup of Nations Final

Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations final, defeating Morocco 1-0 in extra time after a controversial penalty decision led to chaotic scenes. Senegal briefly left the field in protest before returning to secure the victory with a late goal by Pape Gueye, overshadowing Morocco's history in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 03:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 03:37 IST
Senegal Triumphs in Wild African Cup of Nations Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tumultuous Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal emerged victorious against host nation Morocco with a 1-0 win in extra time. Controversy erupted when Senegal walked off the field in protest over a penalty awarded against them, which Morocco's Brahim Diaz failed to convert.

The game was punctuated by a chaotic 14-minute delay as players and officials clashed over the decision made after a VAR review. Senegal's coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, pulled his players off the pitch, but star player Sadio Mane convinced them to return, allowing Pape Gueye to score the decisive goal in the 94th minute.

Despite the win, Senegal's actions marred what was otherwise a gripping tournament, extending Morocco's 50-year quest for another title victory. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges both teams faced in their pursuit of football glory.

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026