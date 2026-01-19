Senegal Triumphs in Wild African Cup of Nations Final
Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations final, defeating Morocco 1-0 in extra time after a controversial penalty decision led to chaotic scenes. Senegal briefly left the field in protest before returning to secure the victory with a late goal by Pape Gueye, overshadowing Morocco's history in the tournament.
In a tumultuous Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal emerged victorious against host nation Morocco with a 1-0 win in extra time. Controversy erupted when Senegal walked off the field in protest over a penalty awarded against them, which Morocco's Brahim Diaz failed to convert.
The game was punctuated by a chaotic 14-minute delay as players and officials clashed over the decision made after a VAR review. Senegal's coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, pulled his players off the pitch, but star player Sadio Mane convinced them to return, allowing Pape Gueye to score the decisive goal in the 94th minute.
Despite the win, Senegal's actions marred what was otherwise a gripping tournament, extending Morocco's 50-year quest for another title victory. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges both teams faced in their pursuit of football glory.
ALSO READ
Navarro Criticizes US-India AI Trade Amid Strained Relations
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Attend Harvard Leadership Programme
Navarro Criticizes India's AI Role and Trade Policies
Controversy Unfolds Over AI Images and Misinformation in Varanasi
Controversy Erupts Over Removal of Ahilyabai Holkar's Statue in Varanasi