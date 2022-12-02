Germany can step in with OSCE funding if Russia blocks budget - foreign minister

Germany is ready to contribute more to the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) if Russia attempts to block the 57-member security bloc's budget, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday. "Germany is supporting the work of the OSCE in this extremely difficult year more than ever," Baerbock told reporters in the Polish city of Lodz, where OSCE foreign ministers were meeting.

In light of the war in Ukraine and the suffering it has caused more broadly, Berlin upped its contribution to the OSCE from 7 million euros ($7.35 million) to 10 million euros, she added. "If Russia tries to continue blocking the budget and rendering the work in all other countries impossible, we as Germany, including with our voluntary contributions, will step in for the other countries," the minister said.

According to the OSCE website, the group's annual budget is around 140 million euros. Germany and the United States are among the top contributors. ($1 = 0.9518 euros) (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)