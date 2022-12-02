Left Menu

Japan to earmark 40 trln to 43 trln yen in defence spending under 5-yr mid-term programme - sources

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-12-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 11:38 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Japan is set to earmark between 40 trillion and 43 trillion yen ($295 billion-$318 billion) for defence spending over a five-year period starting in the next fiscal year from April, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

That would mark a jump from the current five-year defence plan, comprising spending of 27.5 trillion yen. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told ministers on Monday to work on a plan to lift the size of defence spending to an amount equivalent to 2% of gross domestic product within five years, from about 1% now, as Japan faces an increasingly assertive China and threats from North Korea. ($1 = 135.2300 yen)

