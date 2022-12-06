Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border
A drone attack on an airfield in Russia's Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, a local governor said on Tuesday. "There were no casualties. All emergency services working at the site," Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
