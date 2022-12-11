Mobile app to serve Carnatic music lovers unveiled

Aimed at providing one touch service to Carnatic music lovers, a mobile application 'Ama Sarvamangala' has been unveiled to access to a list of concerts held across the city, the company which developed the application said on Sunday.

City-headquartered Ama Vedic Services promoted by V V Subramaniam has developed the mobile application which would provide details about the concerts that are being held across Sabhas in Chennai during the Tamil month 'Margazhi'.

According to him, a user after downloading the application can choose a date and collect details about the multiple sabha programmes. At the same time, the user can choose where he/she needs to attend the performance of their favourite artistes.

The application has facilities for users to search their favourite concerts by sabhas, venue, date along with the details about the performance of the artiste's schedule, a press release said.

