Left Menu

Mobile app to serve Carnatic music lovers unveiled

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 16:43 IST
Mobile app to serve Carnatic music lovers unveiled
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Aimed at providing one touch service to Carnatic music lovers, a mobile application 'Ama Sarvamangala' has been unveiled to access to a list of concerts held across the city, the company which developed the application said on Sunday.

City-headquartered Ama Vedic Services promoted by V V Subramaniam has developed the mobile application which would provide details about the concerts that are being held across Sabhas in Chennai during the Tamil month 'Margazhi'.

According to him, a user after downloading the application can choose a date and collect details about the multiple sabha programmes. At the same time, the user can choose where he/she needs to attend the performance of their favourite artistes.

The application has facilities for users to search their favourite concerts by sabhas, venue, date along with the details about the performance of the artiste's schedule, a press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022