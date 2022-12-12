EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft looking to settle EU antitrust concerns due to Slack complaint - sources
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 22:57 IST
Microsoft is seeking to address European Union antitrust concerns about its business practices prompted by a complaint from Salesforce.com's workspace messaging app Slack, people familiar with the matter said.
The company has made a preliminary offer of concessions to allay the EU competition enforcer's concerns, one of the people said.
