U.S. has consulted with Japan, Netherlands on chip restrictions - Sullivan

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 02:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 02:21 IST
The United States has spoken with its partners including Japan and the Netherlands to tighten chip exports to China, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the United States in tightening controls over the export of advanced chip-making machinery to China, media reports said earlier on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In October, the Biden administration published a series of curbs aimed at stopping the export of chip-making technology and certain chips made through U.S. equipment anywhere in the world to China.

